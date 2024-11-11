News & Insights

Inmobiliaria Colonial to Announce Q3 2024 Results

November 11, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Inmobiliaria Colonial (ES:COL) has released an update.

Inmobiliaria Colonial is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 14, 2024, post-market close. A webcast and audio conference for analysts and institutional investors will follow on the same day to discuss the results.

