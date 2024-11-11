Inmobiliaria Colonial to Announce Q3 2024 Results

Inmobiliaria Colonial (ES:COL) has released an update.

Inmobiliaria Colonial is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 14, 2024, post-market close. A webcast and audio conference for analysts and institutional investors will follow on the same day to discuss the results.

For further insights into ES:COL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.