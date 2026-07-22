InMed Shares Rise Pre-Market On Mentari's $200 Million Financing Ahead Of Merger

(RTTNews) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) traded higher by 88% in the pre-market after merger partner Mentari Therapeutics announced a $200 million private placement to advance its migraine prevention pipeline.

Financing Details

Mentari's $200 million private placement of common stocks and pre-funded warrants was backed by leading healthcare investors including Fairmount, ADAR1 Capital Management, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, Sirenia Capital Management LP, Janus Henderson Investors, Blackstone Multi-Asset Investing, RTW Investments, Deep Track Capital, Vivo Capital, Commodore Capital, BB Biotech.

The financing extends Mentari's cash runway into 2029 and supports upcoming Phase 2a readouts for its PACAP-targeted programs, including MT-002. The placement is expected to close immediately prior to Mentari's merger with InMed, alongside a previously announced $290 million financing.

Merger Context

Upon completion, InMed will merge with Mentari in an all-stock transaction, creating a combined company, that will operate as Mentari Therapeutics and trade on Nasdaq under a new ticker symbol. The combined entity is expected to have approximately 601 million shares outstanding on an as-converted basis.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Jefferies, TD Cowen, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities, are acting as the placement agents.

Pipeline Focus

Mentari's lead programs target PACAP (pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide), a validated pathway distinct from CGRP (calcitonin gene-related peptide), the first migraine target to achieve commercial success. Its pipeline includes:

- MT-001, an anti-PACAP monoclonal antibody designed for subcutaneous dosing, with first-in-human regulatory filings expected by mid-2026 and Phase 2a proof-of-concept data anticipated in 2028.

- MT-002, a bispecific antibody targeting both CGRP and PACAP for patients with incomplete response to CGRP-targeted therapies, with first-in-human regulatory filings anticipated in Q1 2027 and Phase 1 healthy volunteer data anticipated in 2027.

Together, MT-001 and MT-002 target validated, complementary, and orthogonal pathways in migraine pathophysiology, with potential to address the significant unmet need among individuals suffering from chronic and episodic migraine.

INM has traded between $0.57 and $2.75 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $1.54, up 1.32%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $2.90, up 88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.