InMed Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Team with Alzheimer’s Expert

October 23, 2024 — 12:47 pm EDT

InMed Pharmaceuticals has welcomed Dr. Barry Greenberg, a prominent Alzheimer’s researcher from Johns Hopkins University, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Greenberg’s extensive experience in Alzheimer’s research is expected to be pivotal as InMed advances its INM-901 drug candidate towards clinical trials, aiming to address unmet medical needs in Alzheimer’s treatment through innovative small molecule drug development.

