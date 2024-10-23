InMed Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Team with Alzheimer’s Expert

The latest update is out from InMed Pharmaceuticals ( (INM) ).

InMed Pharmaceuticals has welcomed Dr. Barry Greenberg, a prominent Alzheimer’s researcher from Johns Hopkins University, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Greenberg’s extensive experience in Alzheimer’s research is expected to be pivotal as InMed advances its INM-901 drug candidate towards clinical trials, aiming to address unmet medical needs in Alzheimer’s treatment through innovative small molecule drug development.

See more data about INM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.