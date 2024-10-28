InMed Pharmaceuticals’ New Alzheimer’s Treatment Patent

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) has released an update.

InMed Pharmaceuticals has filed an international patent application for INM-901, a small molecule drug candidate aimed at treating neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. The drug shows promise in reducing neuroinflammation and improving cognitive function, positioning it as a potentially significant advancement in treating these conditions.

For further insights into INM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.