InMed Pharmaceuticals’ New Alzheimer’s Treatment Patent

October 28, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) has released an update.

InMed Pharmaceuticals has filed an international patent application for INM-901, a small molecule drug candidate aimed at treating neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. The drug shows promise in reducing neuroinflammation and improving cognitive function, positioning it as a potentially significant advancement in treating these conditions.

Stocks
TipRanks
