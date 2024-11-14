News & Insights

InMed Pharmaceuticals Makes Progress on Alzheimer’s Drug

November 14, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) has released an update.

InMed Pharmaceuticals has made significant strides in its pharmaceutical programs, particularly with its Alzheimer’s treatment candidate, INM-901, showing promising preclinical data. The company also executed a reverse stock split to ensure continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

