InMed Pharmaceuticals Makes Progress on Alzheimer’s Drug

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) has released an update.
InMed Pharmaceuticals has made significant strides in its pharmaceutical programs, particularly with its Alzheimer’s treatment candidate, INM-901, showing promising preclinical data. The company also executed a reverse stock split to ensure continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
For further insights into INM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on Tesla Stock
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.