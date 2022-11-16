InMed Pharma Spikes On Plans To Advance Research In Neurodegenerative Disease

(RTTNews) - Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) are surging more than 62 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the pharma research company announced the launch of its neurodegenerative disease program to investigate the effects of cannabinoid analogs in diseases such as Alzheimer's, Huntington's, and Parkinson's. The advances in research will be with the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada or NSERC Alliance Grant Funding.

InMed will use in vivo models in neurodegenerative diseases to select the most appropriate candidate for clinical studies. An early preclinical efficacy readout is expected in the second quarter of 2023.

Currently, shares are at $4.63, up 65.46 percent from the previous close of $2.78 on a volume of 980,555.

