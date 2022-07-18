Markets
InMed Pharma Names Michael Woudenberg As COO

(RTTNews) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM), a company focused on rare cannabinoids, said on Monday that it has appointed Michael Woudenberg as Chief Operating Officer.

Woudenberg, who has been with the firm's executive team for the past four years, was previously served as Senior Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls at InMed.

Prior to joining InMed, Mike had over 20 years of successful drug development, process engineering, GMP manufacturing, and general management experience at all levels of various companies.

