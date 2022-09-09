InMed Pharma Gains 9%

(RTTNews) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) shares are adding more than 9 percent on Friday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since the start of September. The company announced Thursday that it plans to complete enrollment in the Phase 2 clinical program in epidermolysis bullosa by calendar year-end and to continue to advance a preclinical drug candidate in ocular disease.

Further, the company engaged in research, development, and manufacturing of rare cannabinoids said it would investigate the utility of proprietary cannabinoid analogs in targeting specific diseases.

Currently, shares are at $9.73, up 9.74 percent from the previous close of $8.87 on a volume of 1,634,068.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.