InMed Pharma CFO Bruce Colwill To Retire - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) announced its Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Colwill, will be retiring, effective March 31, 2022. Colwill will continue to serve as an advisor through June 30, 2022. Ms. Brenda Edwards has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2022. The company said it has initiated a search for a full time replacement.

Edwards has over 35 years experience including over 20 years as a Chief Financial Officer of both private and public companies. She is a member of both the American Institute of CPAs and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.

