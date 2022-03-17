Markets
INM

InMed Pharma CFO Bruce Colwill To Retire - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) announced its Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Colwill, will be retiring, effective March 31, 2022. Colwill will continue to serve as an advisor through June 30, 2022. Ms. Brenda Edwards has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2022. The company said it has initiated a search for a full time replacement.

Edwards has over 35 years experience including over 20 years as a Chief Financial Officer of both private and public companies. She is a member of both the American Institute of CPAs and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular