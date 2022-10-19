INMD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.89, changing hands as low as $32.85 per share. InMode Ltd shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INMD's low point in its 52 week range is $20.60 per share, with $99.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.97.

