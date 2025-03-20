Inmarsat Maritime Partners with Solvang to Enhance Fleet Connectivity with NexusWave Service

Inmarsat Maritime partners with Solvang to provide bonded connectivity for enhanced crew and business communications on its fleet.

Quiver AI Summary

Inmarsat Maritime, a company under Viasat, has partnered with Solvang to enhance connectivity across its fleet by employing the NexusWave fully managed bonded connectivity service. This service addresses Solvang's need for reliable satellite connectivity, essential for running cloud-based applications and keeping crew members connected with their families. NexusWave offers high-speed internet with significant download and upload speeds, unlimited data, and global coverage, ensuring quality communication through innovative network bonding technology. Initial evaluations from Solvang's crew indicate a notable improvement in online application performance and connectivity, reinforcing the importance of dependable internet capabilities in modern maritime operations.

Potential Positives

Inmarsat Maritime has secured a significant partnership with Solvang, a leading gas shipping company, to enhance connectivity for its fleet, highlighting the demand for advanced maritime communication solutions.

The NexusWave service promises high-speed, reliable connectivity with high download speeds and network availability exceeding 99.9%, positioning Inmarsat as a leader in maritime broadband services.

Positive feedback from initial users of NexusWave emphasizes its effectiveness in providing seamless business communications and crew connectivity, enhancing customer satisfaction and reputation for Inmarsat.

The partnership reflects Inmarsat's commitment to digital transformation in the maritime industry, leveraging advanced technology to support operational efficiency and crew welfare.

Potential Negatives

The press release focuses heavily on the positive aspects and customer testimonials of the NexusWave service, which could inadvertently highlight a lack of information regarding any potential limitations or issues with the service, leaving stakeholders questioning the full spectrum of its reliability.



The statement by Terje Skaar emphasizes a need for a "home-like Internet experience," which could imply that current offerings were insufficient or unsatisfactory, thereby casting doubt on the overall quality of existing services provided by Inmarsat.



The lack of detailed performance metrics or specific case studies in the release might raise concerns about the transparency and accountability of the service being offered, as stakeholders might want more substantial evidence of effectiveness beyond anecdotal feedback.

FAQ

What is the NexusWave service by Inmarsat Maritime?

NexusWave is a fully managed bonded connectivity service that provides high-speed satellite connectivity for maritime operations.

How will NexusWave benefit Solvang's fleet?

NexusWave will support Solvang’s crew and business connectivity needs, ensuring reliable Internet access for cloud applications and video conferencing.

What are the maximum speeds provided by NexusWave?

NexusWave offers download speeds of up to 340 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 80 Mbps.

What is the network availability of NexusWave?

NexusWave boasts network availability exceeding 99.9%, ensuring seamless connectivity even in challenging maritime environments.

How does NexusWave enhance crew connectivity?

NexusWave provides crew members with a home-like Internet experience, enabling them to stay in touch with family and friends.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VSAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VSAT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ purchased up to $15,000 on 10/23.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VSAT Insider Trading Activity

$VSAT insiders have traded $VSAT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD ONTARIO sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000

INVESTMENT BOARD PRIVATE HOLDINGS (4) INC. CPP sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000

LUXTOPHOLDING SARL TRITON sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000

MARK J MILLER (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $32,824

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VSAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $VSAT stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VSAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VSAT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/15/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VSAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VSAT forecast page.

Full Release



CARLSBAD, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has signed an agreement with Solvang to equip the company’s fleet with Inmarsat’s NexusWave fully managed bonded connectivity service to support the leading gas shipping company’s evolving crew and business connectivity requirements.





Solvang’s fleet, which includes six semi-refrigerated ethylene carriers, eight large gas carriers, and 13 very large gas carriers (including seven newbuilds), depends on reliable satellite connectivity. This connectivity is crucial for running cloud-based business applications and video conferencing, as well as ensuring that crew members can stay in touch with their family and friends. Inmarsat’s NexusWave will provide Solvang with high-speed, reliable service, along with unlimited data and global coverage, thereby supporting the Norway-based company’s evolving connectivity demands.





The fully managed NexusWave service combines LEO, GEO, LTE, and L-band network underlays in one bonded connection to achieve maximum download speeds of up to 340 megabits per second, maximum upload speeds of up to 80 Mbps, and network availability exceeding 99.9%. Real-life tests have also shown the quality of a video conference remains virtually unaffected by the availability or performance of a single underlay, with the solution dynamically adjusting traffic routing to maintain a seamless and uninterrupted experience.





Leveraging unique network bonding technology, NexusWave ensures managed performance levels regardless of the vessel’s location or requirements, with full transparency on the total cost of ownership.





Terje Skaar, Superintendent - Electro, Solvang ASA, commented: “In a rapidly evolving maritime industry, our operations are increasingly reliant on cloud-based solutions and video conferencing, while our seafarers expect a home-like Internet experience on board the ship. With NexusWave, our vessels will be seamlessly connected to high-speed Internet at all times – with no unexpected costs and a single point of contact for support and service.”





Evaluating NexusWave’s performance on board the Solvang very large gas carrier



Clipper Explorer



, the vessel Master reported: “I only have positive things to say about NexusWave. Since the service was installed, our online applications have been running smoothly, with higher connection speeds than ever, no downtime, and not a single issue reported by crew.”





“Initial feedback from vessels equipped with NexusWave vessels has been very positive,” said Christopher Hansen, Sales Manager, Inmarsat Maritime. “We have verified the service’s exceptional speed and reliability through rigorous real-world testing. Now, shipping operators are experiencing the benefits of seamless business communications and home-like connectivity for crew. We also see that ship owners appreciate the convenience and simplicity of partnering with a single, trusted provider at a time when shipping operations increasingly depend on the power of multiple networks.”







About Inmarsat Maritime







Inmarsat is a Viasat company and continues to power the digitalisation of the



maritime industry



. With over 40 years of experience, Inmarsat Maritime offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable ship owners and operators to stay connected, navigate safely, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure crew welfare.





Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at



www.viasat.com



, the



Viasat News Room



or follow us on



LinkedIn



,



X



,



Instagram



,



Facebook



,



Bluesky



,



Threads



and



YouTube.







Inmarsat Maritime is based in Viasat’s global international business headquarters in London, United Kingdom. For further information about Inmarsat Maritime, visit



Inmarsat.com/maritime



and follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Viasat, Inc. Contacts







PR Contact – Richard Jones, External Communications,



PR@Viasat.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19544779-d133-4d0b-bc76-38db28f83e0d





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.