Inmarsat Maritime Partners with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines to Transition Fleet to NexusWave for Enhanced Connectivity

Inmarsat Maritime partners with MOL to upgrade to NexusWave, enhancing digitalisation and connectivity for their fleet.

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has partnered with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) to transition their fleet from Fleet Xpress to Inmarsat’s NexusWave service. This upgrade will enhance MOL's operations by providing fully managed bonded connectivity, enabling the digitalisation of their vessels, which include LNG carriers and oil tankers, into floating offices. The service, implemented by local partner JSAT MOBILE Communications, offers high-speed, reliable internet with enterprise-grade security and technical support. Noteworthy performance metrics reveal download speeds of up to 340 Mbps and availability exceeding 99.9%. Inmarsat is committed to continuous improvement, with plans to integrate next-generation technology for even higher connectivity speeds. This collaboration marks a significant step in supporting MOL's digital transformation efforts in the maritime industry.

Inmarsat Maritime has secured a significant agreement with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, a leading shipping company, to transition their fleet to NexusWave, demonstrating strong demand for advanced maritime connectivity solutions.

The NexusWave service promises to enhance MOL's digitalisation strategy by providing high-speed, reliable connectivity, thus transforming vessels into floating offices and homes.

The announcement of achieved download speeds of up to 340 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 80 Mbps highlights the service's competitive performance and potential for operational efficiencies in maritime communications.

The forthcoming integration with the ViaSat-3 Ka-band network indicates ongoing technological improvements, positioning Inmarsat as a forward-thinking leader in maritime communications solutions.

Potential concerns regarding the adequacy and reliability of information provided in the press release, as indicated by the extensive disclaimer about not accepting liability for its accuracy and completeness.



The transition from Fleet Xpress to NexusWave may imply that the previous service was inadequate for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines' evolving needs, reflecting negatively on the prior offering.



While announcing advancements, there is a lack of detailed information on how the transition may impact existing customers using Fleet Xpress, potentially leading to uncertainty in service continuity.

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has signed an agreement with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) to upgrade their fleet from Fleet Xpress (FX) service to Inmarsat’s NexusWave. This fleet-wide transition to NexusWave will allow MOL to benefit from Inmarsat’s fully managed bonded connectivity service and accelerate the digitalisation strategy of the leading Japanese shipping company. Local Inmarsat partner JSAT MOBILE Communications will be responsible for implementing and supporting the upgrades on board, covering a fleet that includes liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, oil tankers, and car carriers.





In response to evolving operational and crew connectivity needs, MOL is seeking multi-layered satellite communications services that support the transformation of its vessels into floating offices and homes. By combining multiple network underlays in one bonded connection, Inmarsat NexusWave delivers the speeds, reliability, unlimited data, and global coverage to support this objective, with enterprise-grade cyber-security, round-the-clock technical support, and fully transparent costs ensuring complete peace of mind.





Junichi Yoshiyama, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., said: “Our digitalised and connected ships are becoming floating operations centres and homes for our crew, and Inmarsat’s NexusWave will help keep them connected to high-speed internet and support our onboard digitalisation strategy.”





Ben Palmer, President, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “We are proud to continue our partnership with MOL and to deliver NexusWave as an accelerator of maritime digitalisation and, by extension, an enabler of the floating office and floating home. Forward-thinking operators like MOL are drawn to the solution for its performance, robust capabilities, and the confidence that comes from working with a reliable maritime connectivity partner.”





Katsuaki Koike, CEO of JSAT MOBILE Communications, added: “MOL, JSAT, and Inmarsat have been long-term partners, and this collaboration further underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge connectivity solutions. We are dedicated to supporting MOL’s digital transformation journey and look forward ensuring seamless and reliable installations across MOL vessels.”





In recent real-world tests, NexusWave achieved download speeds of up to 330–340 Mbps, upload speeds of up to 70–80 Mbps, with average network availability exceeding 99.9%. As part of Inmarsat’s commitment to continuous improvement, the forthcoming integration of the next-generation ultra-high capacity, high-speed ViaSat-3 Ka-band network promises to increase NexusWave’s aggregated connectivity speeds even further.







About Inmarsat Maritime







Inmarsat is a Viasat company and continues to power the digitalisation of the



maritime industry



. With over 40 years of experience, Inmarsat Maritime offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable ship owners and operators to stay connected, navigate safely, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure crew welfare.





Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at



www.viasat.com



, the



Viasat News Room



or follow us on



LinkedIn



,



X



,



Instagram



,



Facebook



,



Bluesky



,



Threads



and



YouTube.







Inmarsat Maritime is based in Viasat’s international business headquarters in London, United Kingdom. For further information about Inmarsat Maritime, visit



Inmarsat.com/maritime



and follow us on



LinkedIn.









About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL)







Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with a history of more than 140 years, is one of the world's largest and most diversified shipping companies. With a fleet of over 900 vessels, MOL offers comprehensive maritime transportation services, including dry bulk carriers, tankers, LNG carriers, car carriers, and container ships. In addition to the marine transportation businesses, MOL group is developing social infrastructure businesses such as wind power generation, logistics, real estate, and BtoC business such as cruise and ferry services. MOL group will meet the evolving social needs including environmental conservation, with innovative technology and services and aims to be a strong and resilient corporate group that provides new value to all stakeholders and grows globally.







About JSAT MOBILE Communications







JSAT MOBILE Communications Inc., a joint venture company with Inmarsat Maritime and SKY Perfect JSAT, that provides maritime satellite communication services to commercial shipping, fishing vessels, and other offshore platforms. Leveraging advanced satellite technologies and reliable service infrastructure, the company supports safe and efficient maritime operations. JSAT MOBILE is committed to connecting vessels around the world and contributing to the digital transformation of the maritime industry.









