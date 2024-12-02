Inland Real Estate Extends CEO Agreement to 2026

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Inland Real Estate ate Income Trust ( (INRE) ) has issued an announcement.
Inland Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. and its CEO, Mark E. Zalatoris, have extended their agreement until February 2026. The updated terms include a provision allowing the company to terminate the agreement if a ‘Liquidity Event’ occurs, offering potential strategic flexibility for investors monitoring the company’s future moves.
For an in-depth examination of INRE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Fights to Win Back Customers
- Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC) Rolls Out the Red Carpet With First Class Seating
- Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Offers 2025 Guidance, Hikes Dividend
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.