Inland Real Estate Extends CEO Agreement to 2026

Inland Real Estate Income Trust (INRE)

Inland Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. and its CEO, Mark E. Zalatoris, have extended their agreement until February 2026. The updated terms include a provision allowing the company to terminate the agreement if a ‘Liquidity Event’ occurs, offering potential strategic flexibility for investors monitoring the company’s future moves.

