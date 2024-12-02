News & Insights

Stocks

Inland Real Estate Extends CEO Agreement to 2026

December 02, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Inland Real Estate ate Income Trust ( (INRE) ) has issued an announcement.

Inland Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. and its CEO, Mark E. Zalatoris, have extended their agreement until February 2026. The updated terms include a provision allowing the company to terminate the agreement if a ‘Liquidity Event’ occurs, offering potential strategic flexibility for investors monitoring the company’s future moves.

For an in-depth examination of INRE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.