Inky Provides Crucial Shareholder Update on October 2024

Inky ( (MTWO) ) has issued an update.

The Company, led by CEO Major General (Ret) Al Rosende and CFO Doug Cole, shared an engaging update with investors on October 30, 2024. This shareholder update is crucial for those tracking stock movements and financial health, providing insights into the company’s status without future obligation for updates. It underscores the importance of staying informed about corporate communications in financial decision-making.

