INKT's Investigational Cell Therapy Renders Testicular Cancer Patient Disease-free, Stock Soars

(RTTNews) - Shares of MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) are up over 175% % at $21 in premarket trading today, following a promising update on its investigational cell therapy, AgenT-797.

AgenT-797 is an allogeneic off-the-shelf invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell therapy, currently being studied in a phase I study for relapsed/refractory solid tumors and a phase II trial in second-line gastric cancer.

A new publication in the journal Oncogene highlights a landmark case from the phase I study in which a patient with metastatic, treatment-refractory testicular cancer achieved a complete and durable remission, following treatment with AgenT-797. The patient remains disease-free over two years after treatment.

This case reinforces the differentiated potential of MiNK's off-the-shelf iNKT platform in solid tumors that are refractory to standard treatments and immunotherapy.

Cancer that starts in the testicles is called testicular cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, testicular cancer is relatively rare, affecting approximately 1 in 250 males at some point during their lifetime.

Commenting on the case, Benjamin Garmezy, Assistant Director of Genitourinary Research for Sarah Cannon Research Institute at SCRI Oncology Partners, said, "This case exemplifies the powerful potential of iNKT cells in treating even the most challenging cancers. We observed a remarkable response in a patient who had exhausted standard and experimental treatments, offering compelling evidence to further pursue clinical studies of iNKT cell therapies in solid tumors".

Another case report published in Oncogene describes a patient with metastatic gastric cancer who achieved a 42% tumor reduction and more than nine months of progression-free survival following a single infusion of agenT-797 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo.

The phase II gastric cancer trial with agenT-797 is enrolling participants.

Cash Position

MiNK ended March 31, 2025, with a cash balance of $3.2 million.

INKT has traded in a range of $4.56 to $13.79 in the last 1 year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $7.73, up 6.16%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.