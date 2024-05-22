News & Insights

Inkeverse Group Plans $100M Crypto Investment

May 22, 2024 — 05:13 am EDT

Inke Ltd. (HK:3700) has released an update.

Inkeverse Group Limited is seeking shareholder approval to invest up to $100 million in cryptocurrencies as part of its Web3.0 business and asset allocation strategies. The investment is planned to be executed over a 12-month period, following the company’s belief in the potential of digital currencies. A circular with further details on the Acquisition Mandate and Potential Cryptocurrency Acquisitions is set to be distributed by May 22, 2024.

