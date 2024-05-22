Inkeverse Group Limited Prepares for AGM

Inke Ltd. (HK:3700) has released an update.

Inkeverse Group Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), set for June 13, 2024, where shareholders will review the audited financial statements, consider a final dividend of HKD0.0412 per share, and vote on the re-election of directors and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor. Key resolutions include granting the board authority to issue additional shares and manage remuneration.

