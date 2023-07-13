Injuries Reported As Flight Encounters Severe Turbulence During North Carolina To Florida Journey

(RTTNews) - Four individuals sustained injuries during a Wednesday flight from North Carolina to Florida as a result of encountering severe turbulence, according to officials.

Allegiant flight 227, carrying 179 passengers and six crew members, departed from Asheville Regional Airport en route to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, as confirmed by a statement from Allegiant. The crew reported the turbulence to the Federal Aviation Administration, and upon landing, two passengers and two flight attendants were evaluated by paramedics for their injuries.

The incident took place during the 70-minute flight, which departed Asheville at 2:14 p.m. local time, as recorded by FlightAware. Towards the end of the journey, the aircraft experienced a rapid drop in altitude of over 8,000 feet within a span of approximately two minutes. Emergency medical personnel at the scene radioed that there were multiple head injuries and one potential broken ankle.

Passenger Paul Harris, who was on board the flight, described how the turbulence caused several individuals who were not wearing seatbelts to be propelled towards the plane's ceiling. Harris also noted that overhead bins opened and broke due to the force. Another passenger, Lisa Spriggs, shared her petrifying experience, stating that she witnessed two people breaking their ankles, with a flight attendant suffering a visibly protruding bone.

Upon arrival in Clearwater, the aircraft executed a normal landing and taxied to the gate independently. Paramedics assessed the injured individuals and subsequently transported them to the hospital for further evaluation, as mentioned in Allegiant's statement. Several individuals were reportedly taken off the plane on stretchers, as confirmed by passenger Paul Harris.

Allegiant stated that they would collaborate with the FAA or Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available, according to the airline's statement. Passengers aboard the flight were urged to contact the airline if they experienced any additional injuries requiring reporting.

The FAA emphasized that serious injuries resulting from turbulence are infrequent, affecting an average of approximately twelve individuals annually since 2009, based on their data. Turbulence can occur due to various factors, including cold or warm weather fronts, thunderstorms, jet streams, or atmospheric pressure, and can even manifest in seemingly clear skies, as outlined by the FAA's explanation.

