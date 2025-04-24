Initial Trends In U.S. Futures Index Suggest Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The Weekly Jobless Claims, Durable Goods Orders and Existing Home Sales and earnings reports might be followed by investors on Thursday.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar turned lower, while gold prices bounced back. Oil prices also edged up.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading lower.

Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were down 187.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 10.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 12.25 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended Wednesday sharply higher. The Nasdaq soared as much as 4.5 percent in early trading before pulling back but still closed up 407.63 points or 2.5 percent at 16,708.05. The S&P 500 also shot up 88.10 points or 1.7 percent to 5,375.86 and the Dow jumped 419.59 points or 1.1 percent at 39,606.57.

On the economic front, the Durable Goods Orders for March will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.4 percent, while it was up 0.9 percent in the prior month.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 220K, while it was up 215K in the prior week.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for March is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. In the prior Month, the Index was up 0.18 per share.

The Existing Home Sales for March is will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 4.12 million, while it was 4.260 million in April.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 16 bcf.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was at $6.727 trillion.

Seven-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended marginally higher at 3,297.29.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.74 percent to 21,909.76, dropping for the first time in four days, dragged down by tech shares.

Japanese markets eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average rose 0.49 percent to 35,039.15. The broader Topix index settled 0.32 percent higher at 2,592.56.

Australian markets rose notably to hit a four-week high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.60 percent to finish at 7,968.20 while the broader all Ordinaries index closed up 0.61 percent at 8,175.10.

