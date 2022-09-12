Initial CDS auction values Russia sovereign bonds' 'midpoint' at 48.375 cents

adds more detail, background, graphic

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The initial market midpoint for Russia's defaulted international bonds was fixed at 48.375 cents in the dollar at the first stage of an auction on Monday, according to Creditex and Markit.

The two-part auction is part of a process to settle so-called Credit Default Swaps (CDS) - instruments designed to protect their holders against a default, in this case of the Russian government.

However, this process has been much more complex than usual due to an onslaught of financial sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries and their allies after it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Those sanctions made it increasingly difficult for Moscow to make payments on its nearly $40 billion of international bonds, eventually pushing the country into its first external default in decades, but also complicated the process of determining a payout on CDS.

The first part of Monday's auction showed net open interest to buy stood at $502.4 million, said Creditex and Markit, who jointly run the auction process, in a statement posted online.

Participating bidders in the auction were BarclaysBARC.L , Citigroup C.N, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE , Goldman Sachs , JPMorgan JPM.N , Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley MS.N, the statement showed.

Results of a second part of the auction are scheduled to be published at 1400 GMT and will establish the final value of the bonds and the amount of payout a CDS buyer will receive.

In a recent note, JPMorgan estimated that there were just under $2.4 billion notional to be settled in Russian CDS, of which $1.54 billion are on single name contracts and the remainder on index positions.

Before the invasion, Russia's bond maturing a year from now - like many of its other issues - traded above par, or at more than 100 cents on the dollar. In early March the price had fallen to 14 cents. Liquidity dried up and many investors marked down their Russia holdings to zero.

Sanctions hit Russian government bondshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3U37cvG

