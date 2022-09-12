Initial CDS auction values Russia sovereign bonds 'midpoint' at 48.375 cents

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The initial market midpoint for Russia's defaulted international bonds was fixed at 48.375 cents in the dollar at an auction on Monday, according to Creditex and Markit.

Net open interest to buy stood at $502.4 million, Creditex and Markit said in a statement posted online. Participating bidders in the auction were Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, the statement showed.

Financial sanctions levied on Russia by Western countries and their allies after its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 made it increasingly difficult for Moscow to make payments on its near-$40 billion of international bonds, eventually pushing the country into its first external default in decades.

Results of a second part of the auction are scheduled to be published at 1400 GMT and will establish the final value and payout.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)

