ININ Group Showcases Solid Q1 Growth and Upcoming Acquisition

ININ Group reported a strong estimated net asset value (NAV) of NOK 745 million and a 2.2x return on investment for Q1 2024, indicating robust value creation within its three platform companies in the Nordics. The company’s order backlog reached a record NOK 1,010 million, with additional contracts worth NOK 252 million announced post-quarter. Moreover, ININ Group is poised for a strategic acquisition by Qben Infra, which values the company between NOK 890-1,130 million, potentially leading to a joint expansion in Nordic infrastructure projects.

