Inhibrx To Sell INBRX-101 To Sanofi For Up To $2.2 Bln

(RTTNews) - Inhibrx, Inc. (INBX) Tuesday said Aventis Inc., a unit of Sanofi, has agreed to acquire all the assets and liabilities associated with INBRX-101, an augmentation therapy currently in a registrational trial for the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), for up to $2.2 billion.

Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) is a genetic condition that can cause developing pulmonary disease.

Prior to the closing of the transaction, Inhibrx will form a new publicly traded company, Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. with its other assets and liabilities including INBRX-105, INBRX-106, INBRX-109.

As per the deal, Sanofi will acquire all outstanding shares of Inhibrx for $30 per share to be paid in cash. Each Inhibrx shareholder will also receive one contingent value right per share, representing the right to receive a contingent payment of $5.00 in cash, on reaching a regulatory milestone and one share of New Inhibrx per every four shares of Inhibrx held.

Additionally, Sanofi will pay off Inhibrx's outstanding third party debt and also fund $200 million to new Inhibrx in cash, and will retain an equity interest of 8%.

The company expect the deal to close in the second quarter of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.