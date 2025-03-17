Inhibrx, Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Inhibrx, Inc. (INBX) announced Loss for fourth quarter of -$47.87 million

The company's earnings totaled -$47.87 million, or -$3.09 per share. This compares with -$93.60 million, or -$6.93 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 93.9% to $0.10 million from $1.63 million last year.

Inhibrx, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$47.87 Mln. vs. -$93.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$3.09 vs. -$6.93 last year. -Revenue: $0.10 Mln vs. $1.63 Mln last year.

