Inhibrx, Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Inhibrx, Inc. (INBX) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$43.31 million, or -$2.80 per share. This compares with -$78.71 million, or -$5.77 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$3.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Inhibrx, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$43.31 Mln. vs. -$78.71 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$2.80 vs. -$5.77 last year.

