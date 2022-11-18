Inhibrx (INBX) Down on Updated Data From Bone Cancer Study

Inhibrx INBX reported updated safety and efficacy data from ongoing expansion cohorts of a phase I study evaluating INBRX-109 for chondrosarcoma.

Shares of Inhibrx were down 11.52% on Nov 17 in response to the news, possibly because the benefit of the study observed was less than the investors’ expectations.



The stock has fallen 33.1% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 17.9%.

Chondrosarcoma is a rare type of malignant bone cancer, primarily occurring in adults. Per the company, the disease — with an annual incidence of 1 in 2000,000 — currently has no approved therapies.

INBRX-109 is a tetravalent death receptor 5 (DR5) agonist antibody designed to exploit the tumor-biased cell death induced by DR5 activation.

The company presented the dataset updated till May 2022 at the Annual Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Conference on Nov 16. The dataset included matured data on the original cohort of chondrosarcoma patients and initial data from an additional cohort of chondrosarcoma patients with the isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) mutation. The company also announced additional updated data from the present dataset updated as of November 2022.

The study exhibited an 87.9% disease control rate in the subjects, as measured by RECISTv1.1. 6.1% of the subjects achieved partial responses in the study.

81.8% of the patients achieved stable disease, out of which 55.6% witnessed a decline in tumor size from the baseline. Disease control was observed in patients with and without IDH1/IDH2 mutations.

The clinical benefit of the candidate was durable. Of the subjects who achieved disease control, 42.4% had a clinical benefit lasting more than six months. The longest duration of stable disease under treatment with INBRX-109 was 20 months.

The median progression-free survival (PFS) in the subjects in 7.6 months.

Treatment-related adverse events (AEs) were less than 5% among the subjects.

The candidate has also received a Fast-Track designation from the FDA in 2021 for treating unresectable or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma.

