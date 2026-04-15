Inhibrx Biosciences (INBX) Price Target Increased by 1,150.00% to 153.00

The average one-year price target for Inhibrx Biosciences (NasdaqGS:INBX) has been revised to $153.00 / share. This is an increase of 1,150.00% from the prior estimate of $12.24 dated August 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.92% from the latest reported closing price of $83.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inhibrx Biosciences. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 28.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INBX is 0.32%, an increase of 188.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.54% to 12,819K shares. The put/call ratio of INBX is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,453K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares , representing an increase of 8.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INBX by 58.42% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 1,438K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,788K shares , representing a decrease of 24.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INBX by 92.78% over the last quarter.

Sanofi holds 1,158K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 871K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INBX by 125.61% over the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 455K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares , representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INBX by 91.08% over the last quarter.

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