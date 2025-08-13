Inhibrx Biosciences Beats Earnings

Key Points GAAP earnings per share of $(1.85) for Q2 2025 beat expectations by $0.91, reflecting much narrower losses than forecasted, with GAAP EPS of $(1.85) versus the analyst estimate of $(2.76).

GAAP revenue reached $1.3 million for Q2 2025, exceeding the consensus estimate by $1.3 million.

Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in novel biologic therapies, released its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 13, 2025. The most significant news from the release includes a narrower-than-expected GAAP net loss per share and GAAP revenue of $1.3 million, above analyst expectations due to a one-time licensing event. The company reported GAAP earnings per share of $(1.85), outperforming the consensus GAAP estimate of $(2.76), and posted GAAP revenue of $1.3 million, compared to GAAP estimates of zero. The quarter reflects progress in operational cost containment and clinical pipeline advancement following a major divestiture and corporate restructuring in 2024.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(1.85) $(2.76) $125.48 N/A Revenue (GAAP) $1.3 million $0.0 million $0.1 million 1,200.0% Research and Development Expense $22.3 million $67.6 million (67.0%) decrease General and Administrative Expense $6.4 million $93.4 million (93.2%) Cash and Cash Equivalents (end of period) $186.6 million N/A N/A

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Inhibrx Biosciences develops antibody-based drug candidates using its proprietary protein engineering platforms. Its focus is on generating therapies that target diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily in oncology. The business is structured around advancing two lead clinical candidates: ozekibart (a type of engineered antibody therapy, INBRX‑109) and INBRX‑106, as well as earlier-stage discovery programs.

Following the divestiture of its prior leading asset in 2024, the company has streamlined operations to concentrate on its core assets and innovative technology. Key success factors include advancing clinical trials, maintaining a robust intellectual property portfolio, and reaching strategic milestones that attract development partnerships or regulatory designations. Its current approach is characterized by disciplined spending and targeted R&D investment, aiming for clinical progress and future commercial opportunities.

Quarter in Review: Financials and Clinical Progress

The reported GAAP loss of $(1.85) per share was significantly better than analyst expectations, reflecting effective management of expenses after the prior year’s transaction-driven volatility. GAAP revenue, totaling $1.3 million, was attributed to the completion of obligations under a licensing and assignment agreement. There was no material product revenue as the company remains in the clinical stage without commercialized therapies.

Operational spending shifted sharply from a year earlier. Last year’s GAAP figures for Q2 2024 were unusually high due to spin-off costs and the sale of INBRX‑101, Inhibrx’s former main asset. According to the Q2 2025 earnings release, these declines were driven by the elimination of clinical trial and manufacturing activities linked to the divested program and the absence of large one-time legal and compensation expenses recorded a year earlier.

Cash and cash equivalents dropped sequentially to $186.6 million from $216.5 million at March 31, 2025, but remain above the December 31, 2024 level.

A GAAP net loss of $28.7 million contrasts with the large profit of $1.9 billion in Q2 2024, which reflected a one-off gain from the INBRX‑101 asset sale. The current period’s loss fits the typical pattern for clinical-stage biotechnology companies, which operate at a deficit as they advance drug candidates through costly clinical trials. The GAAP revenue recognized comes from licensing, not product sales, calling attention to the lack of recurring operating income until a therapy reaches market or further licensing deals are signed.

Pipeline Highlights and Milestones

The company’s pipeline is centered around two main assets. Ozekibart is a next-generation, multivalent antibody therapy being studied for diseases such as conventional chondrosarcoma, Ewing sarcoma, and colorectal cancer. Management completed enrollment for a registration-enabling Phase 2 trial in chondrosarcoma in July. Data from this study are expected by late October 2025.

Fast Track designation from regulators may accelerate the review process for this candidate, while orphan drug designation could provide a longer window of exclusivity if the drug succeeds.

INBRX‑106, the other lead program, is an engineered antibody targeting immune regulatory pathways in cancer. The period included ongoing work toward two pivotal datasets: initial Phase 2 data in head and neck cancer, in combination with Merck (NYSE:MRK)’s immunotherapy KEYTRUDA, as well as interim results in lung cancer. Both readouts remain on track for release in the fourth quarter of 2025.

No new licensing deals, external partnerships, or commercial revenue streams were announced this quarter. Overall, operational shifts appear largely complete following last year’s asset sale and spin-off.

There were no changes to dividends, as Inhibrx Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend.

Outlook and Watchpoints

Management did not provide formal financial guidance for the coming quarter or fiscal 2025. The focus remains on executing clinical milestones for ozekibart and INBRX‑106, both of which have significant data releases expected in the next six months. However, ongoing losses suggest additional financing will be necessary over time if no major partnership or out-licensing deals are signed.

Investors should monitor several factors in the quarters ahead: execution on clinical study timelines, the strength and safety of pivotal trial outcomes, progress on additional licensing activity, and any further shifts in R&D or operating costs. The absence of recurring commercial revenue keeps funding risks elevated until at least one pipeline asset advances to late-stage partnership or commercial launch.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

