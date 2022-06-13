Markets

Inhibikase To Continue To Advance 201 Trial Following FDA Review

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT) said the company is advancing phase 2a study of IkT-148009 in untreated Parkinson's patients following review of the study protocol and phase 1/1b data by the FDA. Inhibikase stated that following a review of IkT-148009 safety, tolerability and PK data in the first two cohorts of the 101 trial in Parkinson's patients at 50 and 100 mg as well as the 201 trial protocol, the FDA agreed with the company's view that proceeding with the 201 trial was appropriate without restrictions.

Milton Werner, CEO, said: "We are very pleased to open enrollment in our 201 trial, just 17 months from the first-in-human dose of IkT-148009. This study will allow us to further evaluate the long-term safety and potential benefit of IkT-148009 in patients with Parkinson's disease. With our first two trial sites actively screening patients, we expect to dose the first patient in the 201 trial by the end of the second quarter."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular