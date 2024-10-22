News & Insights

Inhibikase Therapeutics Secures Funding and Strengthens Leadership

October 22, 2024 — 06:31 am EDT

Inhibikase Therapeutics ( (IKT) ) has shared an update.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has secured approximately $110 million through a private placement, boosting its potential financing to $275 million upon full exercise of warrants. This funding supports the Phase 2b trial of IkT-001Pro, aimed at treating Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, signifying a pivotal step in the company’s mission to develop disease-modifying therapies. The closing also coincides with strategic board appointments, enhancing the company’s leadership as it advances its innovative medicinal chemistry program.

