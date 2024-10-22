Inhibikase Therapeutics Secures Funding and Strengthens Leadership

Inhibikase Therapeutics ( (IKT) ) has shared an update.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has secured approximately $110 million through a private placement, boosting its potential financing to $275 million upon full exercise of warrants. This funding supports the Phase 2b trial of IkT-001Pro, aimed at treating Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, signifying a pivotal step in the company’s mission to develop disease-modifying therapies. The closing also coincides with strategic board appointments, enhancing the company’s leadership as it advances its innovative medicinal chemistry program.

For detailed information about IKT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.