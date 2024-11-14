Inhibikase Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (65c), consensus (48c)

“The financing we concluded in October was a transformational moment for Inhibikase, and positioned us to advance IkT-001Pro into a late-stage clinical trial in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH),” said Dr. Milton Werner, President and Chief Executive of Inhibikase. “This investment, with top tier dedicated healthcare investment funds, recognized the potential of IkT-001Pro to improve the lives of patients afflicted with PAH. We believe IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of imatinib, has the potential to ameliorate the safety and tolerability profile that precluded approval of imatinib for the treatment of PAH more than 10 years ago. This investment further validates the Company’s innovative approach to the development of kinase inhibitor therapeutics in the non-oncology setting.”

