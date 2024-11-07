Inhibikase Therapeutics initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies initiated coverage of Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) with a Buy rating and $8 price target The stock looks inexpensive as its novel imatinib oral pro-drug IkT-001Pro will enter Phase 2B for PAH, with an added free Parkinson’s call option for oral risvodetinib, where expectations are super low, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

