INHIBIKASE THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $IKT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INHIBIKASE THERAPEUTICS ($IKT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.09 per share.

INHIBIKASE THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

INHIBIKASE THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $IKT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERTO BELLINI purchased 1,460,000 shares for an estimated $2,000,200

AMIT MUNSHI purchased 365,000 shares for an estimated $500,050

ARVIND KUSH purchased 145,000 shares for an estimated $198,650

INHIBIKASE THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of INHIBIKASE THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INHIBIKASE THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IKT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/08/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024

INHIBIKASE THERAPEUTICS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IKT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IKT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Dennis Ding from Jefferies set a target price of $8.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Edward White from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $5.0 on 10/11/2024

