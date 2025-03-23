INHIBIKASE THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $IKT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INHIBIKASE THERAPEUTICS ($IKT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.09 per share.
INHIBIKASE THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity
INHIBIKASE THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $IKT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERTO BELLINI purchased 1,460,000 shares for an estimated $2,000,200
- AMIT MUNSHI purchased 365,000 shares for an estimated $500,050
- ARVIND KUSH purchased 145,000 shares for an estimated $198,650
INHIBIKASE THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of INHIBIKASE THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SANDS CAPITAL VENTURES, LLC added 10,950,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,587,500
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 6,325,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,556,250
- FAIRMOUNT FUNDS MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,125,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,906,250
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC added 5,925,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,256,250
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP added 5,925,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,256,250
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 5,103,005 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,584,766
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,821,921 shares (+16873.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,171,243
INHIBIKASE THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IKT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/08/2024
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024
INHIBIKASE THERAPEUTICS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IKT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IKT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dennis Ding from Jefferies set a target price of $8.0 on 11/08/2024
- Edward White from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $5.0 on 10/11/2024
