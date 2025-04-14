Inhibikase Therapeutics Appoints David McIntyre As CFO, Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT), a pharmaceutical company, on Monday announced that it has appointed David McIntyre as Chief Financial Officer, effective from April 14.

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics are increasing in pre-market trading.

McIntyre has over two decades of experience and had previously worked at Anthos Therapeutics, Inc., AVITA Medical, Inc., Tessa Therapeutics, Inc.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Iwicki, "We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to advance IkT-001 for PAH patients."

Friday, Inhibikase Therapeutics had closed 12.08% higher at $2.32 on the Nasdaq.

