Inhibikase Says FDA Clears IND For IkT-001Pro To Treat Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT) announced Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for IkT-001Pro for the treatment of Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML) and issued a Study May Procced (SMP) letter.

IkT-001Pro is a prodrug formulation of imatinib mesylate and has been developed to improve the safety of the first FDA-approved Abelson (Abl) kinase inhibitor, imatinib (marketed as Gleevec).

IkT-001Pro has the potential to be a safer alternative for patients and may improve the number of patients that reach and sustain major and/or complete cytogenetic responses in stable-phase CML.

In preclinical studies, IkT-001Pro was shown to be as much as 3.4 times safer than imatinib in non-human primates, reducing burdensome gastrointestinal side effects that occur following oral administration.

Imatinib delivered as IkT-001Pro was granted Orphan Drug Designation for stable-phase CML in September, 2018.

IkT-001Pro will be evaluated in a single ascending dose bioequivalence study and will enroll approximately 64 male and female healthy volunteers aged 25 to 55 who will receive IkT-001Pro at one of four doses.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.