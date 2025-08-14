Inhibikase Posts Wider Loss in Q2

Key Points with costs heavily impacted by recent acquisition charges.

Research and development and selling, general, and administrative expenses surged year over year. R&D expenses increased compared to the same period in 2024, and SG&A (GAAP) rose 195.7%.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $87.7 million at the end of Q2 2025, despite a sharp increase in burn rate.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) released its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 on August 14, 2025. The company reported a GAAP net loss per share of $0.11, wider than the analyst expectation of a GAAP loss of $0.08 per share. There was no revenue as the company remains pre-commercialization. Expenses rose sharply due to pipeline investments and acquisition effects, leading to a GAAP net loss of $9.9 million, up from $5.0 million in Q2 2024. However, it ended the period with $87.7 million in cash and securities but highlighted ongoing pressures from rising operating costs as the company advances its late-stage clinical trial program.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.11) $(0.08) $(0.66) 83.3 % decrease Revenue (GAAP) $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 — Research & Development Expenses $5.3 million $3.1 million 70.7 % Selling, General & Administrative Expenses $5.9 million $2.0 million 195.0 % Cash, Cash Equivalents & Marketable Securities $87.7 million(as of June 30, 2025) N/A N/A

Business Overview and Recent Focus

Inhibikase Therapeutics pursues new therapies for serious diseases like Parkinson's Disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

The current business focus is advancing lead product candidates toward late-stage clinical trials. A key focus is moving its IKT-001 compound, a prodrug of imatinib mesylate designed for treating PAH, toward a Phase 2b study. Another priority is managing integration after acquiring CorHepta and investing in its pipeline, while ensuring financial stability as it remains pre-revenue. Key drivers for success include efficient use of cash reserves and strong progress in research partnerships.

Quarter Details: Financials, Operations, and Pipeline

The quarter was defined by a rise in costs tied to both clinical advancement and acquisition-related activity. Research and development (R&D) expenses were $5.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.1 million a year earlier. This spike reflects non-cash charges from the CorHepta acquisition, including a $7.4 million write-off of acquired in-process R&D during the six months ended June 30, 2025 and $1.0 million in stock-based compensation over the same period. Total R&D (GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 reached $15.8 million, showing continued investment in pipeline progress.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs were $5.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.0 million a year earlier. The increase included a notable $1.0 million in severance payments related to management changes during the six months ended June 30, 2025. Total operating costs (GAAP) were $10.8 million. A key financial lever was interest income of $0.92 million—up from $0.09 million—which helped partially offset higher operating losses.

The GAAP operating loss nearly doubled. The reported GAAP net loss was $9.9 million, compared to $5.0 million for Q2 2024. Despite this, GAAP per-share loss narrowed to $0.11 from $0.66 a year ago. This decline is due to a much higher average share count, which rose to 90.0 million from 7.5 million a year earlier. The rise in share count means per-share loss is less indicative of underlying costs, as total GAAP net loss still increased significantly in absolute terms.

The company finished the period with $87.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, down from $97.5 million at December 31, 2024.

Pipeline Progress and Notable Developments

The main operational highlight was the progress on IKT-001, a prodrug therapy for PAH. Management finalized the protocol for the planned Phase 2b IMPROVE-PAH trial, which aims to enroll around 150 participants. The study is structured as a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, comparing 300 mg and 500 mg doses of IKT-001 against placebo on top of stable background therapy. The trial’s main goal is to measure changes in pulmonary vascular resistance over 26 weeks. Additional goals include improvements in walking distance and overall patient function.

Bioequivalence data support that 500 mg IKT-001 matches the exposure of 380 mg imatinib, pointing to the possibility for similar or improved effectiveness but with fewer gastrointestinal side effects. The company references prior data from imatinib that delivered best-in-class improvements in walk distance—an important efficacy marker in PAH therapies. The Phase 2b trial remains on track to begin in the second half of 2025, in line with regulatory approvals received in September 2024.

Beyond PAH, Inhibikase’s pipeline includes IkT-148009, a small molecule therapy targeting Parkinson’s Disease and related symptoms, and IkT-001Pro, a preclinical prodrug for cancer treatment aimed at reducing gastrointestinal complications. However, there were no new disclosures this quarter for these programs. Updates and progress were limited to imminent PAH initiatives, with little discussion around Parkinson's Disease or oncology product advancement. Investors seeking news on IkT-148009 or preclinical oncology progress did not receive new visibility this period.

Material one-time financial impacts in the quarter stemmed from the CorHepta acquisition, but there was also an executive transition cost. These factors, plus a small positive adjustment in contingent consideration, contributed meaningfully to reported expenses this period, as its capital is focused on research and development and clinical operations at this stage.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Considerations

Management stated that the start of the IMPROVE-PAH trial for IKT-001 is targeted for the second half of 2025. No quantitative financial guidance was provided for the coming quarters, including on expected operating losses, cash outflows, or milestones in its broader pipeline. The absence of detailed forward guidance leaves investors watching near-term progress on recruitment, trial execution, and signs of operational efficiency in a period of higher spending.

For upcoming quarters, attention is likely to stay on clinical trial milestones. The progress of IKT-001’s Phase 2b study will be a key marker for the business.

IKT does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

