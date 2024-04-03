Inhibikase Announces Pre-IND Meeting For IkT-001Pro - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT) announced it will meet with the Office of Cardiology, Hematology, Endocrinology and Nephrology in the Division of Cardiology and Nephrology at the FDA for a Pre-IND meeting to discuss IkT-001Pro as a treatment for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. The meeting will be held on April 5, 2024.

"Following our pre-NDA discussion with the FDA related to the path to approval for IkT-001Pro in up to 11 blood and stomach cancers in January, we requested an additional FDA meeting with the Division of Cardiology and Nephrology to discuss Pro as a treatment for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension," said Milton Werner, CEO of Inhibikase.

