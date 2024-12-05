News & Insights

Stocks

Inhibikase Adjusts and Terminates Stock Offering Agreement

December 05, 2024 — 05:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Inhibikase Therapeutics ( (IKT) ) has provided an announcement.

Inhibikase Therapeutics entered an At the Market Offering Agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co. to sell shares of its common stock up to $5.66 million. They sold 315,338 shares for $849,187.85 but later reduced the sale limit to $50,000 and ultimately terminated the agreement effective December 11, 2024. This move reflects strategic adjustments in their stock offering endeavors.

For an in-depth examination of IKT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.