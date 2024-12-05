Inhibikase Adjusts and Terminates Stock Offering Agreement

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Inhibikase Therapeutics ( (IKT) ) has provided an announcement.
Inhibikase Therapeutics entered an At the Market Offering Agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co. to sell shares of its common stock up to $5.66 million. They sold 315,338 shares for $849,187.85 but later reduced the sale limit to $50,000 and ultimately terminated the agreement effective December 11, 2024. This move reflects strategic adjustments in their stock offering endeavors.
