Inherited IRAs Are Getting Complicated -- What Investors Need to Know Before Passing Them On

Key Points

Depending on when the original IRA owner died, beneficiaries may be required to take RMDs.

Non-spouse beneficiaries must generally deplete the account by Dec. 31 of the 10th year following the owner’s death.

Eligible beneficiaries may be exempt from the 10-year rule.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

There was a time when all IRA beneficiaries could spread required minimum distributions (RMDs) out over their lifetime, based on their age and life expectancy. However, thanks to the SECURE Act, there are new rules surrounding inherited IRAs. If you plan to leave an IRA to someone you care about, here's what you -- and they -- should know.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Surviving spouse

If you're married, your surviving spouse has options unavailable to non-qualifying beneficiaries. They include:

Roll the money over: A surviving spouse under 73 (or 75 if born in 1960 or later) can transfer the traditional or Roth IRA into their own name. If it's a traditional IRA, your spouse can delay required minimum distributions (RMDs) until they're 73 (or 75), giving the money more time to grow tax-deferred. If it's a Roth IRA, there is no RMD for the spouse to deal with.

A surviving spouse under 73 (or 75 if born in 1960 or later) can transfer the traditional or Roth IRA into their own name. If it's a traditional IRA, your spouse can delay required minimum distributions (RMDs) until they're 73 (or 75), giving the money more time to grow tax-deferred. If it's a Roth IRA, there is no RMD for the spouse to deal with. Take a lump-sum distribution: Your spouse can choose to withdraw the entire account balance. If it's a traditional IRA, the funds are taxed as ordinary income, which may push your spouse into a higher tax bracket. If it's a Roth IRA and you held the account for at least five years, all withdrawals will be tax-free to your beneficiary.

Open an Inherited IRA, Life Expectancy Method: Your spouse may transfer assets into an Inherited IRA or an Inherited Roth IRA. Choosing this option means your spouse must begin taking RMDs by Dec. 31 of the year after your death. These RMDs will be based on your spouse's life expectancy.

Other eligible designated beneficiaries

There is another small group of beneficiaries who are not subject to the 10-year rule or RMDs. These beneficiaries may be permitted to "stretch" RMDs based on their life expectancy. They are:

Your minor children (until age 21)

Disabled or chronically ill individuals

Beneficiaries no more than 10 years younger than you

Non-qualified beneficiaries

You're free to leave an IRA to anyone you would like; however, unless they're a spouse or other eligible designated beneficiary, they'll need to follow a stricter set of rules. These rules include:

10-year rule: Most non-spouse beneficiaries who inherit an IRA from you must fully delete the account within 10 years of your death. This rule applies to both traditional and Roth IRAs.

Most non-spouse beneficiaries who inherit an IRA from you must fully delete the account within 10 years of your death. This rule applies to both traditional and Roth IRAs. Income taxes: Traditional IRA distributions are taxed as ordinary income. However, because your contributions to a Roth IRA are made with money you've already paid taxes on, your beneficiaries won't have to pay taxes on it again.

Traditional IRA distributions are taxed as ordinary income. However, because your contributions to a Roth IRA are made with money you've already paid taxes on, your beneficiaries won't have to pay taxes on it again. If you've already begun taking RMDs before you die: Your beneficiaries must take RMDs in the first nine years following your death, based on their life expectancy. If there's any money left in the account, they must withdraw the remaining balance by the end of the 10th year.

Your beneficiaries must take RMDs in the first nine years following your death, based on their life expectancy. If there's any money left in the account, they must withdraw the remaining balance by the end of the 10th year. If you die before reaching RMD age: Annual distributions are not required. However, the account must still be fully emptied by year 10.

Annual distributions are not required. However, the account must still be fully emptied by year 10. Risk of penalty: If a beneficiary misses the 10-year window, they could face a 25% penalty on the amount they failed to withdraw. For example, if there were $10,000 left, they might face a $2,500 excise tax.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.