Inherited an IRA? The 10-Year Rule Is Now Being Enforced -- What You Must Do

Key Points

The 10-year rule requires you to withdraw all your inherited IRA funds by the end of the 10th year after the year the account owner died.

There's no rule about when you must take withdrawals within the 10-year period.

Some beneficiaries have other withdrawal options besides the 10-year rule.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If you've just inherited an IRA, you're probably going through a confusing time right now. A loved one has likely just passed away, and you may still be grieving that loss. At the same time, you could probably use that extra cash, but you might be worried about how the withdrawals will affect your tax bill.

It's a lot to process, and it's OK if you don't feel up to managing it all right now. The 10-year rule for inherited IRAs means you have plenty of time to sort out what to do with your inheritance.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

How the 10-year rule for inherited IRAs works

The 10-year rule is a limitation the IRS imposes on inherited IRAs to prevent the savings from growing in the account indefinitely. It enables you to take money out of the IRA whenever you'd like, as long as you've withdrawn everything by the end of the 10th year following the year of the account owner's death. For example, if the account owner died in 2026, you'd have until 2037 to withdraw all the funds.

You could take it all in a lump sum, if you'd like. But doing this could lead to a large tax bill if the money comes from a traditional IRA. This isn't the case for Roth IRAs because the original account owner paid taxes on their contributions in the year they made them. However, taking money out of the inherited Roth IRA all at once could cause you to miss investment earnings you may have gotten by waiting a little longer.

You can compromise by withdrawing some money from the IRA each year of the 10-year span. Just make sure you don't leave any money remaining in the account by the end of the 10th year, or you could face problems with the IRS.

Exceptions to the 10-year rule

The 10-year rule applies to most non-spouse beneficiaries, and spousal beneficiaries can choose it as well. But spousal beneficiaries may also choose to roll the inherited IRA into their own retirement account. This may enable them to defer taxes on the funds for longer, but it also means they'll pay a penalty for accessing the money before age 59 1/2.

There's also a special class known as the "eligible designated beneficiaries." You might belong to this group if you're the spouse or minor child of the account holder, you're disabled or chronically ill, or you're not more than 10 years younger than the original owner. These individuals can follow the 10-year rule, but they also have another option.

They can take distributions based on their life expectancy. There's a specific formula you'd follow that determines how much you must withdraw in a given year. The remainder can grow as long as you want it to. This is a nice choice if you don't need the money right now. However, minor children can only use this method until they turn 18. Then, they must default to the 10-year rule.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.