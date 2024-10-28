InhaleRx Limited Proposes Share Issuance to Directors

InhaleRx Limited (AU:IRX) has released an update.

InhaleRx Limited has announced a virtual general meeting on November 28, 2024, where shareholders will vote on resolutions to issue shares to directors in lieu of their fees for the year 2024. This move, affecting directors Sean Williams, Andrew Saich, James Barrie, and John Crock, reflects the company’s strategy to manage cash flow while compensating its leadership. Shareholders registered by November 26, 2024, are eligible to vote on these proposals, highlighting the importance of shareholder engagement in company decisions.

