InhaleRx Limited Plans Key Discussions at General Meeting

InhaleRx Limited (AU:IRX) has released an update.
InhaleRx Limited is set to discuss critical resolutions and provide a business update during their general meeting on November 28, 2024. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on seven key resolutions and participate in a Q&A session. This meeting could offer insights into the company’s strategic direction, making it a significant event for investors and market watchers.
