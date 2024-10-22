News & Insights

InhaleRx Limited to Issue New Shares in Market

October 22, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

InhaleRx Limited (AU:IRX) has released an update.

InhaleRx Limited has announced a proposed issue of nearly 18 million fully paid ordinary shares, set for issuance on October 24, 2024. This move indicates the company’s strategy to potentially broaden its capital base and enhance its market position. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock performance and valuation.

