InhaleRx Limited Briefs on Annual General Meeting

May 30, 2024 — 04:05 am EDT

InhaleRx Limited (AU:IRX) has released an update.

InhaleRx Limited’s Annual General Meeting will focus on reviewing the 2023 Financial Statements, discussing and polling on six resolutions, and providing a business update. Shareholders attending online can interact through a Q&A feature for resolution-related inquiries and a general Q&A session. The official proceedings will conclude with a formal meeting close.

