InhaleRx Limited Briefs on Annual General Meeting

InhaleRx Limited (AU:IRX) has released an update.

InhaleRx Limited’s Annual General Meeting will focus on reviewing the 2023 Financial Statements, discussing and polling on six resolutions, and providing a business update. Shareholders attending online can interact through a Q&A feature for resolution-related inquiries and a general Q&A session. The official proceedings will conclude with a formal meeting close.

For further insights into AU:IRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.