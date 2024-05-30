InhaleRx Limited AGM Shows Strong Shareholder Backing

InhaleRx Limited (AU:IRX) has released an update.

Australian healthcare company InhaleRx Limited successfully concluded its 2023 AGM, with all resolutions carried by overwhelming majorities, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company, which specializes in developing inhaled treatments for pain management and mental health, is focused on securing U.S. FDA approval through efficient regulatory pathways. InhaleRx is also working on strengthening its patent position for breakthrough treatments in cancer pain and panic disorder, areas with currently limited treatment options.

For further insights into AU:IRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.