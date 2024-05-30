News & Insights

InhaleRx Limited AGM Shows Strong Shareholder Backing

May 30, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

InhaleRx Limited (AU:IRX) has released an update.

Australian healthcare company InhaleRx Limited successfully concluded its 2023 AGM, with all resolutions carried by overwhelming majorities, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company, which specializes in developing inhaled treatments for pain management and mental health, is focused on securing U.S. FDA approval through efficient regulatory pathways. InhaleRx is also working on strengthening its patent position for breakthrough treatments in cancer pain and panic disorder, areas with currently limited treatment options.

