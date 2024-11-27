InhaleRx Appoints New Director Amid Strategic Growth

InhaleRx Limited (AU:IRX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

InhaleRx Limited has announced the resignation of Dr. Andrew Saich and the appointment of Dr. Ronald Wise as a new director, effective immediately. Dr. Wise’s extensive experience in scientific and drug development sectors will support the company’s growth in developing inhaled drug-device products for pain management and mental health. This leadership change aligns with InhaleRx’s strategy to pursue significant economic opportunities by advancing its innovative treatments for conditions like Breakthrough Cancer Pain and Panic Disorder.

For further insights into AU:IRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.