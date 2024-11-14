InhaleRx Advances Non-Opioid Cancer Pain Treatment Trials

InhaleRx Limited (AU:IRX) has released an update.

InhaleRx Limited has received ethics approval to commence Phase 2 clinical trials for IRX-211, an innovative non-opioid treatment for breakthrough cancer pain. This development marks a significant milestone in offering a safer alternative to traditional opioid-based treatments, which carry risks of dependency and adverse side effects. With a market potential exceeding USD 1 billion, IRX-211 aims to transform pain management for cancer patients worldwide.

