ING's Polish unit to offer FX loan settlements

WARSAW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Polish unit of Dutch lender ING INGP.WA will offer settlements to clients with foreign currency mortgages from October 25, it said on Wednesday, making it the second Polish bank to offer such a solution.

Thousands of Polish borrowers took out mortgages in Swiss francs more than a decade ago to take advantage of low interest rates but then faced ballooning repayments when the zloty weakened sharply against the Swiss currency.

Many customers have taken the banks to court over clauses they say are abusive, winning in around 90% of cases, according to data from Votum Robin Lawyers.

In December, Polish financial regulator KNF proposed a plan for out of court settlements, but most banks have been waiting for a ruling on the issue from the Polish Supreme Court before making a decision on whether to sign up.

"On October 25, 2021, ING Bank Sląski will offer the option of converting a CHF-rate-indexed mortgage loan into a PLN loan, as if it had been granted in the Polish currency when it was taken out," the bank said in a statement.

Poland's largest lender PKO BP PKO.WA said earlier this month it had started offering settlements.

In September a Supreme Court ruling on the subject was delayed again after it sought help from the European Union's top court to resolve a standoff over judicial appointments that has been blocking proceedings.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Koper; editing by David Evans)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.