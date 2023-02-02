ING's Polish unit optimistic about 2023, not concerned over impending EU court verdict

GDANSK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - ING's Polish unit INGP.WA is optimistic about 2023 and the upcoming years, estimating there are no major risks to its results, Chief Executive Brunon Bartkiewicz said on Thursday.

"We are optimistic about 2023, and especially the following years. We think that we will go gently through phases of certain disruptions, instabilities, and imbalances", said ING Bank Slaski's Bartkiewicz.

He said the bank had no reason to fear an upcoming verdict from EU's Court of Justice (CJEU) on whether Polish banks could charge Swiss franc mortgage holders for the use of capital, if contracts were found to be at fault.

If EU's top court ruling were to be in favour of borrowers, the bank sector could face a $20 billion hit.

Thousands of Poles took out mortgages in Swiss francs more than a decade ago to take advantage of low Swiss interest rates, only to face higher costs when the value of the zloty slumped.

"Even in the darkest scenario that we're assuming in terms of these remunerations, these are not scenarios that would cause any bigger disruptions in bank's operations", said Bartkiewicz.

Although ING Bank Slaski has one of the smallest portfolios of Swiss franc denominated mortgages in the market, the chief executive said if the verdict was not favourable for the bank, the rise in provisions would be significant but would not harm or impact any key indicators.

The bank reported an almost 34% rise on its preliminary net profit of 895.9 million zlotys ($209.29 million) for the fourth quarter, which resulted in cumulative net profit for the year of 1.94 billion zlotys ($453.21 million).

The bank's estimated net interest income for the quarter amounted to 1.81 billion zlotys ($422.84 million), rising by over 27%.

($1 = 4.2806 zlotys)

