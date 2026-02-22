Ingredion's President and CEO Sells 33k Shares Before Becoming New Board Chairman

Key Points

Ingredion's President and CEO sold 33,597 direct shares for a transaction value of approximately $4.02 million on Feb. 11, 2026.

The sale represented 40.11% of Mr. Zallie's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 50,166 shares.

James P. Zallie, President and CEO of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), reported the open-market sale of 33,597 shares for a total of approximately $4.02 million on Feb. 11, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 33,597 Transaction value ~$4.02 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 50,166 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$6.01 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($119.66); post-transaction value based on Feb. 11, 2026 market close ($119.66).

Key questions

What proportion of Zallie's direct ownership does this transaction represent?

The sale accounted for 40.11% of his direct ownership at the time, a larger percentage than recent historical medians, which is explained by the reduction in available shares post prior dispositions.

No derivative securities or option exercises were involved; the entire disposition consisted of directly held common shares sold in the open market.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.22 billion Net income (TTM) $729.00 million Dividend yield 2.98% 1-year price change -4.23%

* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 11, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Ingredion is a global ingredient solutions provider that produces and sells starches, sweeteners, corn oil, protein feeds, and specialty food ingredients derived from corn and other starch-based materials. It serves food and beverage manufacturers, animal nutrition producers, and industrial clients globally across North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA regions.

What this transaction means for investors

Along with being the President and CEO, Zallie was appointed Chairman of the Board for Ingredion. He was unanimously elected as Chair after former Chair Gregory Kenny recently decided to step down.

This move and Zallie’s sale of shares shouldn’t be of concern to investors. Board member reshuffling is common amongst businesses, and Zallie’s transaction was part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, where insiders can plan a purchase or sale of shares ahead of time.

What may be of concern to investors though is that the company had a rather lackluster earnings Q4 earnings report for its fiscal year 2025.

While net income and earnings-per-share (EPS) grew year-over-year, revenue declined in that span. In addition, the company posted its third consecutive quarter of decline in net income and EPS after starting the fiscal year strongly. The company is still recovering from global impacts on its production, so that is something investors may want to monitor.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ingredion. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.